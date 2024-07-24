Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-24 | 12:41
High views
Netanyahu&#39;s Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden&#39;s Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
3min
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

With less enthusiasm than expected, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will deliver his speech to Congress. The attention was diverted by President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race and his nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris to run.

The election frenzy did not diminish US anxiety before and during the speech. Washington intensified its security measures in and around the Capitol building after protests against Netanyahu's visit began. These protests, led by supporters of the Palestinian cause, including Jews, reject Israel's conduct in the war and call for peace.

Netanyahu's speech, expected at 9 PM Beirut time on Wednesday, comes amidst mixed attendance and boycotts by US lawmakers. So far, Republican lawmakers and some pro-Israel Democrats are attending, while several other Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, have announced their intention to boycott the speech. Kamala Harris will also be absent due to a scheduling conflict.

Many expect Netanyahu to clearly address the hostage exchange deal and ceasefire in his speech, hoping for their completion. However, what the Times of Israel revealed about Netanyahu's meeting with the families of the hostages suggests otherwise. Netanyahu prioritizes defeating Hamas to end the war, despite assuring the families of his commitment to all possible efforts to bring their loved ones back.

After the speech, Netanyahu is scheduled to discuss vital issues, including security cooperation and regional challenges, with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. On Friday, Netanyahu will meet former President Donald Trump, likely at Trump's residence in Florida.

The Israeli Prime Minister's talks in Washington, including speeches and meetings, are crucial for the development of situations not only in the Israeli-Hamas war but also throughout the Middle East. In the context of US-Israel relations, which have been the most strained since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood clashes, the US administration faces a complex position amidst preparations for the upcoming elections.


