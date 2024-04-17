News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Crew of MSC ship seized by Iran are safe
Middle East News
2024-04-17 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Crew of MSC ship seized by Iran are safe
The 25 crew members of the MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran on April 13, are safe, shipping firm MSC said on Wednesday, adding that discussions with Iranian authorities are in progress to secure their earliest release.
"We are also working with the Iranian authorities to have the cargo discharged," the company said in a news release.
Portugal's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday to condemn Saturday's attack on Israel by Tehran and to demand the immediate release of the Portuguese-flagged container ship.
MSC leases the Aries from Gortal Shipping, an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime. Zodiac is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.
Reuters
Middle East News
MSC Aries
Ship
Iran
Crew
Shipping
Container
Next
Iranian military: We are ready to deal with any Israeli attack
Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:25
Portugal urges Iranian ambassador to release container ship MSC Aries
World News
11:25
Portugal urges Iranian ambassador to release container ship MSC Aries
0
Middle East News
04:04
Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea
Middle East News
04:04
Iranian commander: Navy escorting commercial ships to Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Iran investigates ship detained in Gulf waters
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Iran investigates ship detained in Gulf waters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:26
Haniyeh to visit Turkey within days for talks with Erdogan
Middle East News
07:26
Haniyeh to visit Turkey within days for talks with Erdogan
0
Middle East News
06:15
Iranian military: We are ready to deal with any Israeli attack
Middle East News
06:15
Iranian military: We are ready to deal with any Israeli attack
0
World News
05:06
Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan
World News
05:06
Pakistani PM: Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan
0
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
Middle East News
04:32
Britain: Israel decides to respond to Iranian attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
0
World News
2023-10-10
Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
World News
2023-10-10
Hundreds protest in New York in solidarity with Gaza and as a rejection of US support for Israel
0
World News
2024-04-02
Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU
World News
2024-04-02
Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:27
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
3
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
5
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
10:59
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
6
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
Middle East News
15:58
Israeli army says targeted Radwan Force's Missile Unit Commander
7
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
14:31
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More