Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah

2024-05-13
Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah

Kuwait formed a new cabinet headed by Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, according to a royal decree issued Sunday.

Emad al al-Atiqi, Anwar Ali al-Mudhaf, and Abdullah Ali al-Yahya retained their posts as oil, finance, and foreign ministers respectively, according to the decree from the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Ahmad is the emir's nephew and was previously appointed prime minister in April.

"The Prime Minister and the ministers must implement this decree," stated Sheikh Mishal in the decree.

Reuters

