Israeli army fire kills three Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities

The Israeli army killed three individuals in Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank, as announced by Palestinian authorities on Thursday.



The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) stated that "three martyrs were killed by occupation forces who raided the city of Tulkarm" in the past night.



It clarified that the three young men were in their twenties, indicating injuries as well.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the three killed are Ayman Ahmed Mubarak (26 years old), Husam Imad Daabas (22 years old), and Mohammed Youssef Nassrallah (27 years old).



A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire on Wednesday during a march commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, where participants gathered at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



AFP