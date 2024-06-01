News
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-01 | 00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
The US military said on Friday that the Houthis in Yemen launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles and a drone over the Gulf of Aden, and four drones over the Red Sea.
US Central Command said US forces destroyed three drones launched over the Red Sea, and one drone fell into the sea. It added that they also destroyed the drone launched over the Gulf of Aden.
It stated that there were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the anti-ship ballistic missiles.
Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthi group, said yesterday that the group launched a missile attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to US and British strikes on Yemen.
The statement read: "In response to these crimes and within the framework of responding to the US-British aggression and continuing to champion the cause of the Palestinian people, the missile and naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint military operation targeting the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea. The operation was executed with several cruise and ballistic missiles."
A US defense official told Reuters he was not aware of any attack on the Eisenhower.
Saree added in a televised statement that six US and British airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 16 people and the injury of 41 others, including civilians.
He continued, saying the airstrikes in Al Hudaydah province targeted the port of Al-Salif, the radio building in Al-Houk district, the Ghalifqa camp, and two houses.
Reuters
