US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi

Middle East News
2024-06-01 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi

US-sanctioned former Revolutionary Guards commander Vahid Haghanian is among candidates who registered on Saturday to become Iran's next president following the death in a helicopter crash of Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported.

Haghanian, a close aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told reporters after registering that his qualifications were based on "experience from serving 45 years in the presidency and the leader's office."

The US Treasury designated Haghanian in 2019 among nine individuals in Khamenei's "inner circle responsible for advancing...domestic and foreign oppression."

Iran says most US sanctions are prompted by baseless accusations.

Former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative, was among candidates registering on Friday, as was Abdolnaser Hemmati, a former central bank governor.

An election official told reporters on Saturday that 12 hopefuls had registered since the process opened on Thursday for the June 28 election.

The Guardian Council will publish the list of qualified candidates on June 11.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

Sanctioned

Officer

Iranian

Candidates

Raisi

LBCI Next
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Iranian government confirms that Raisi's death will not cause 'any disruption' in its operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-30

Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

US intends to boycott memorial ceremony to be held at UN for Iranian President

LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

EU to sanction 9 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia, including defense minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

Iran arrests 35 in raid on ‘Satanist gathering’

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing

LBCI
World News
06:58

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
00:39

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-28

South Korea: Envoys condemn North Korea satellite launch

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:39

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More