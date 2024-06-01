US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi

US-sanctioned former Revolutionary Guards commander Vahid Haghanian is among candidates who registered on Saturday to become Iran's next president following the death in a helicopter crash of Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported.



Haghanian, a close aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told reporters after registering that his qualifications were based on "experience from serving 45 years in the presidency and the leader's office."



The US Treasury designated Haghanian in 2019 among nine individuals in Khamenei's "inner circle responsible for advancing...domestic and foreign oppression."



Iran says most US sanctions are prompted by baseless accusations.



Former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative, was among candidates registering on Friday, as was Abdolnaser Hemmati, a former central bank governor.



An election official told reporters on Saturday that 12 hopefuls had registered since the process opened on Thursday for the June 28 election.



The Guardian Council will publish the list of qualified candidates on June 11.







