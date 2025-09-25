Syrian Kurdish forces say five members killed in IS attack

Middle East News
25-09-2025 | 10:14
Syrian Kurdish forces say five members killed in IS attack
Syrian Kurdish forces say five members killed in IS attack

The Syrian Democratic Forces, the armed wing of the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria, said an Islamic State group attack killed five of its members on Thursday.

It said in a statement its fighters were confronting "an IS-affiliated terrorist network that targeted a gathering of our forces" east of Deir Ezzor when "five of our comrades were martyred and another was wounded during violent clashes that thwarted the attack."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Syrian Democratic Forces

Kurdish

Islamic State

