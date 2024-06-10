News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fighting between central Somalia clans kills at least 55
Middle East News
2024-06-10 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fighting between central Somalia clans kills at least 55
A violent clash over the weekend between two clans in central Somalia has killed at least 55 people and injured another 155, residents and medical officials said on Monday.
Somalia's federal government is not only struggling to contain violence unleashed by the Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group but is also facing clan-based clashes over control of land and water in the Horn of Africa nation.
The fighting between the Dir and Marihan clans, which used to jointly fight al Shabaab years ago, erupted on Saturday in Abudwaq and Herale towns in Galmudug region over grazing land and watering points, said Farah Nur, a clan elder and resident of Herale.
"Government forces came late. Unfortunately 55 people died, this includes both clans," he told Reuters.
"It was easy to stop (the fight) but it didn't happen. The situation got out of hand and spread like a wildfire."
Senior Galmudug officials did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments on the incident.
Personnel from hospitals in Herale, Abudwaq, and two other adjacent towns confirmed to Reuters they had attended to 115 people who were wounded in the fighting. Those who died were buried immediately, residents said.
The fighting subsided following the arrival of federal government soldiers, residents said.
"There is (a) ceasefire but the mood is not good. A permanent ceasefire is needed," Sadia Hussein, a mother of four, told Reuters from Abudwaq.
Reuters
Middle East News
Fighting
Somalia
Clans
Violence
Next
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'
0
World News
2024-05-24
UKMTO: Group who boarded ship off Somalia have departed, crew safe
World News
2024-05-24
UKMTO: Group who boarded ship off Somalia have departed, crew safe
0
World News
2024-05-24
UN: Around 45,000 Rohingya have fled the fighting in Burma
World News
2024-05-24
UN: Around 45,000 Rohingya have fled the fighting in Burma
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference
Lebanon News
06:22
Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference
0
Middle East News
05:50
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
Middle East News
05:50
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
0
World News
03:58
US CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden
World News
03:58
US CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-08
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-06-08
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
5
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
6
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More