Fighting between central Somalia clans kills at least 55

Middle East News
2024-06-10 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fighting between central Somalia clans kills at least 55
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Fighting between central Somalia clans kills at least 55

A violent clash over the weekend between two clans in central Somalia has killed at least 55 people and injured another 155, residents and medical officials said on Monday.

Somalia's federal government is not only struggling to contain violence unleashed by the Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group but is also facing clan-based clashes over control of land and water in the Horn of Africa nation.

The fighting between the Dir and Marihan clans, which used to jointly fight al Shabaab years ago, erupted on Saturday in Abudwaq and Herale towns in Galmudug region over grazing land and watering points, said Farah Nur, a clan elder and resident of Herale.

"Government forces came late. Unfortunately 55 people died, this includes both clans," he told Reuters.

"It was easy to stop (the fight) but it didn't happen. The situation got out of hand and spread like a wildfire."

Senior Galmudug officials did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments on the incident.

Personnel from hospitals in Herale, Abudwaq, and two other adjacent towns confirmed to Reuters they had attended to 115 people who were wounded in the fighting. Those who died were buried immediately, residents said.

The fighting subsided following the arrival of federal government soldiers, residents said.

"There is (a) ceasefire but the mood is not good. A permanent ceasefire is needed," Sadia Hussein, a mother of four, told Reuters from Abudwaq.

Reuters

Middle East News

Fighting

Somalia

Clans

Violence

LBCI Next
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31

Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'

LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

UKMTO: Group who boarded ship off Somalia have departed, crew safe

LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

UN: Around 45,000 Rohingya have fled the fighting in Burma

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00

Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour

LBCI
World News
03:58

US CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-08

Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16

Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty

LBCI
World News
00:55

Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03

Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More