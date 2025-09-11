Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-09-2025 | 13:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday signed an agreement to move forward with a controversial settlement expansion plan that will cover lands Palestinians seek for a future state.

During a visit to the Ma’ale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, which will see thousands of new housing units added, Netanyahu said, “There will be no Palestinian state.”

The E1 settlement project, which will cut through the occupied West Bank and separate it from East Jerusalem, received final approval last month.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Benjamin Netanyahu

West Bank

Settlement

Expansion

Plan

Israel

LBCI Next
Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-20

Israel approves major West Bank settlement project

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-16

France urges Israel to drop West Bank settlement plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-21

21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK

LBCI
World News
2025-08-15

Germany tells Israeli government to stop West Bank settlement construction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26

Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:33

Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More