Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday signed an agreement to move forward with a controversial settlement expansion plan that will cover lands Palestinians seek for a future state.



During a visit to the Ma’ale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, which will see thousands of new housing units added, Netanyahu said, “There will be no Palestinian state.”



The E1 settlement project, which will cut through the occupied West Bank and separate it from East Jerusalem, received final approval last month.



Reuters