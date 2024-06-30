Saudi Aramco signs second phase of its Jafurah gas field

2024-06-30 | 07:28
Saudi Aramco signs second phase of its Jafurah gas field

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco has signed contracts for the second phase of the expansion of its Jafurah gas field and the third phase of expanding its main gas network, state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

Jafurah

Gas

