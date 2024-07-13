Iran president-elect says ready for 'constructive dialogue' with EU

2024-07-13 | 02:52
Iran president-elect says ready for &#39;constructive dialogue&#39; with EU
Iran president-elect says ready for 'constructive dialogue' with EU

Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said he looks forward to improved relations with Europe, even though he accused the continent of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of US sanctions.

"Despite these missteps, I look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue with European countries to set our relations on the right path, based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing," Pezeshkian wrote late Friday in the English-language Tehran Times newspaper.

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

Europe

United States

European Union

Sanctions

