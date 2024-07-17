Reuters: UAE government considers building second nuclear power plant

2024-07-17 | 06:26
Reuters: UAE government considers building second nuclear power plant
Reuters: UAE government considers building second nuclear power plant

A government official told Reuters that the UAE is considering building a second nuclear power plant to meet the growing demand for electricity.

The UAE, with a population of around ten million, has become an advocate for nuclear energy, a low-carbon energy source, as part of its efforts to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment. Its first nuclear power plant began operations in 2021.

The value of any contract to build a new nuclear power plant could reach tens of billions of dollars and could attract bids from countries including China, Russia, and the United States.

Reuters

