Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack

Middle East News
2024-07-19 | 02:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel military says &#39;very big&#39; drone used in Tel Aviv attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack

An Israeli military official said that a "very big" drone was used in an attack on Tel Aviv on Friday that left one person dead, and "human error" led to the missile not being intercepted.

"A very big drone that can travel long distances" was used in the attack, the official told reporters, on condition they not be further identified, adding that Yemen's Huthi rebels who have claimed responsibility were "one of the possibilities."

The official said the drone was detected but "a human error... caused the interception and defense systems not to be operated."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Tel Aviv

Explosion

Attack

Houthi

Drone

LBCI Next
Palestinian factions to meet in China in July
Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
01:14

Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

Israeli military: Tel Aviv blast apparently caused by drone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack

LBCI
Middle East News
06:59

Dubai Airport resumes normal operations after global cyber outage

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen

LBCI
World News
03:34

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks

LBCI
World News
08:57

WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More