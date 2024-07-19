Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack

An Israeli military official said that a "very big" drone was used in an attack on Tel Aviv on Friday that left one person dead, and "human error" led to the missile not being intercepted.



"A very big drone that can travel long distances" was used in the attack, the official told reporters, on condition they not be further identified, adding that Yemen's Huthi rebels who have claimed responsibility were "one of the possibilities."



The official said the drone was detected but "a human error... caused the interception and defense systems not to be operated."



