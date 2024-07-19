News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
33
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
34
o
Metn
34
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
33
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
34
o
Metn
34
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
2024-07-19 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack
An Israeli military official said that a "very big" drone was used in an attack on Tel Aviv on Friday that left one person dead, and "human error" led to the missile not being intercepted.
"A very big drone that can travel long distances" was used in the attack, the official told reporters, on condition they not be further identified, adding that Yemen's Huthi rebels who have claimed responsibility were "one of the possibilities."
The official said the drone was detected but "a human error... caused the interception and defense systems not to be operated."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Tel Aviv
Explosion
Attack
Houthi
Drone
Next
Palestinian factions to meet in China in July
Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:52
Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack
Middle East News
08:52
Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack
0
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
0
Middle East News
01:14
Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone
Middle East News
01:14
Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone
0
Middle East News
00:07
Israeli military: Tel Aviv blast apparently caused by drone
Middle East News
00:07
Israeli military: Tel Aviv blast apparently caused by drone
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:52
Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack
Middle East News
08:52
Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack
0
Middle East News
06:59
Dubai Airport resumes normal operations after global cyber outage
Middle East News
06:59
Dubai Airport resumes normal operations after global cyber outage
0
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
0
World News
03:34
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories
World News
03:34
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
0
World News
2024-05-08
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
World News
2024-05-08
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
0
World News
08:57
WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter
World News
08:57
WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:22
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
15:22
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
2
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
3
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
4
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
15:10
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
5
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah targets Abirim settlement for first time with Katyusha rockets
6
Lebanon News
14:58
Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:58
Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
8
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More