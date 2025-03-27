Lebanese Cabinet cancels 2025 Brevet exams, confirms election plans

Following a Cabinet session on Thursday, Information Minister Paul Morcos announced several key decisions, including measures related to education, elections, and judicial appointments.



The government approved a request from the Ministry of Education to exempt students in both public and private schools from taking the official Brevet exams in 2025, replacing them with school-issued certificates.



On the municipal elections, President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that the Interior Minister is working to ensure they are held on schedule.



He also confirmed that security appointments, including those of members of the Military Council, would be completed soon.



Additionally, the Cabinet approved the World Bank’s proposed mechanism for prioritizing areas eligible for emergency support and appointed Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar as Lebanon’s new Cassation Public Prosecutor.