Dubai Airport resumes normal operations after global cyber outage

Middle East News
2024-07-19 | 06:59
High views
Dubai Airport resumes normal operations after global cyber outage
2min
Dubai Airport resumes normal operations after global cyber outage

The operator of Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports and hub of Emirates airline, said on Friday the airport was operating normally again after a global system outage affected the check-in process of some airlines.

Dubai Airports said in a statement the outage had impacted some airlines operating from Terminal 1 and 2 but that the check-in process had been switched to an alternative system, which allowed normal processes to swiftly resume.

Flydubai, which operates out of Terminal 2, said that its operations had not been impacted. Emirates, which operates out of Terminal 3, said there had been no impact on its flight operations but there may be some delays later due to the knock-on effect from delayed departures from some airports.

Etihad Airways, which operates from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, similarly said it was operating normally but that there could be limited delays across its network.

Carriers, media companies, banks, and telecoms firms around the world reported on Friday that system outages were disrupting their operations.

Reuters

