Thank you President @JoeBiden, for your unwavering support of Israel over the years. Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 21, 2024

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked US President Joe Biden late Sunday for his "steadfast support" for Israel over the years, following Biden's announcement of his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.Gallant wrote on X, "Your steadfast support, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship."Reuters