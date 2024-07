Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington this week, under pressure to end the Gaza war both from Israelis who want hostages brought home and from a US administration focusing increasingly on the presidential election.



The visit, Netanyahu's first to his most important international ally since returning for a record sixth term as prime minister at the end of 2022, has been overshadowed by President Joe Biden's decision not to seek reelection.



A meeting with Biden is tentatively planned for Tuesday if the president has recovered from Covid-19, and Netanyahu is scheduled to address the US Congress on Wednesday.



After months of frosty relations with Washington over how Israel has conducted its offensive launched in Gaza after the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, the visit offers Netanyahu a platform to try to reset relations with Washington.



His speech to Congress is expected to focus on coordinating the Israeli and US response to the volatile situation in the Middle East, where there is a growing danger of the Gaza war spilling over into a wider regional conflict.



The speech is likely to be less confrontational than an address Netanyahu gave to Congress in 2015 when he criticized Barack Obama's drive as president for a nuclear deal with Iran.



"Part of the goal is to try to show that with all that's been said, with all the protests, Netanyahu is still the leader, still has support, he still has strong relations with America," said Yonatan Freeman, an international relations specialist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



The invitation for Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress - a rare honor generally reserved for the closest US allies - was orchestrated by the House of Representatives Republican leadership, which has accused Biden of not showing sufficient support for Israel.



There was no immediate sign that Netanyahu will see Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The two forged a close relationship during Trump's presidency, but Trump has since criticised Netanyahu and said the Gaza war must end quickly.



Although his welcome in Congress should be generally warm, protests roiling US campuses suggest Netanyahu's reception outside official Washington may be hostile.



Activists opposing Israel's offensive in Gaza and Washington's support for Israel plan protests at the US Capitol on Wednesday.



Police expect a "large number of demonstrators" and are making additional security arrangements but said there were no known threats.



Reuters