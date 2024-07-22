News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Flydubai says expansion plans hindered due to Boeing delays
Middle East News
2024-07-22 | 08:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Flydubai says expansion plans hindered due to Boeing delays
Budget carrier flydubai's fleet expansion plans have been hit by delays to Boeing's aircraft delivery schedule, the Dubai airline said on Monday.
Flydubai, the sister low-cost airline of flagship carrier Emirates, said it was "evaluating its route development plans and potential frequency revision across the network due to a lack of new aircraft deliveries over the next few months."
Demand for air travel has rebounded since the pandemic, but planemakers are struggling to boost production levels due to disrupted supply chains and a safety crisis at Boeing.
Flydubai said Boeing's delivery delays in recent years have placed substantial pressure on the airline and its ability to plan for its projected growth in the wake of strong post-pandemic demand for travel.
The carrier said that due to revisions of the delivery schedule for 2024, Boeing was not expected to hand over 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft originally scheduled for the year.
Flydubai, which has more than 125 Boeing 737 MAX jets on order to be delivered over the next decade, urged the U.S. manufacturer to "honor and renew its commitment" to meet its delivery obligations.
It also said it was exploring options to reduce the impact of the delays, adding it had entered aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) deals, without elaborating.
The carrier also flagged it had incurred additional costs as it had to extend the lease on some aircraft it was planning to return under sale and leaseback agreements.
Flydubai says it is the largest operator of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
Reuters
Middle East News
Flydubai
Boeing
Aircraft
Dubai
Airline
Carrier
United Arab Emirates
Next
UN expert demands probe of Iran 'atrocity crimes', 'genocide' in 1980s
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-15
Boeing announces firm order for 35 737 MAX aircraft
World News
2024-07-15
Boeing announces firm order for 35 737 MAX aircraft
0
World News
2024-06-22
US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for military drills
World News
2024-06-22
US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for military drills
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Qatar Airways is in talks to purchase aircraft from Airbus and Boeing
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Qatar Airways is in talks to purchase aircraft from Airbus and Boeing
0
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:35
UN expert demands probe of Iran 'atrocity crimes', 'genocide' in 1980s
Middle East News
09:35
UN expert demands probe of Iran 'atrocity crimes', 'genocide' in 1980s
0
World News
06:47
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
World News
06:47
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
0
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
0
Middle East News
04:42
UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests
Middle East News
04:42
UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
0
World News
2024-05-07
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
World News
2024-05-07
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:50
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
World News
13:50
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
2
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
3
Lebanon News
13:10
Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers
Lebanon News
13:10
Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers
4
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
6
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
8
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More