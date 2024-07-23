News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq plans to begin reducing US-led forces starting September, sources say
Middle East News
2024-07-23 | 01:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iraq plans to begin reducing US-led forces starting September, sources say
Iraq wants troops from a US-led military coalition to begin withdrawing in September and to formally end the coalition's work by September 2025, four Iraqi sources said, with some US forces likely to remain in a newly negotiated advisory capacity.
The Iraqi position is being discussed with US officials in Washington this week at a security summit, and there is no formal agreement on ending the coalition or any associated timetable yet, the Iraqi sources and US officials said.
US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told a news briefing that both sides were meeting in Washington this week to determine how to transition the US-led coalition's mission based on the threat posed by Islamic State, adding he had no further details.
The US currently has around 2,500 troops in Iraq at the head of a more than 80-member coalition that was formed in 2014 to repel Islamic State as it rampaged across Iraq and Syria.
They are housed at three main bases, one in Baghdad, one in western Anbar province, and another in the northern Kurdistan region.
It is unclear how many troops would leave under a deal, with Iraqi sources saying they expected most to eventually depart, but US officials saying many may remain under a newly negotiated advise and assist mission.
US officials are keen to have some military footprint in Iraq on a bilateral basis, in part to help support its presence across the border in Syria, where it has around 900 troops.
The issue is highly politicized, with mainly Iran-aligned Iraqi political factions looking to show that they are pushing out the country's one-time occupier again, while US officials want to avoid giving Iran and its allies a win.
There are also concerns about Islamic State's ability to regroup.
An agreement to draw down the coalition could be a political win for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who has been under pressure from Iran-aligned factions to push out US forces but has sought to do so in a way that balances Iraq's delicate position as an ally of both Washington and Tehran.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Troops
United States
Military
Forces
Baghdad
Next
Energean to invest $1.2 billion to develop Israel's Katlan gas project
Senator to preside over Netanyahu's Congress speech
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-07
Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or Baghdad regarding US forces withdrawal
Middle East News
2024-05-07
Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or Baghdad regarding US forces withdrawal
0
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
0
Middle East News
2024-07-13
Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria
Middle East News
2024-07-13
Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Iraqi forces kill senior Islamic State leader in a raid in Syria
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Iraqi forces kill senior Islamic State leader in a raid in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:47
Energean to invest $1.2 billion to develop Israel's Katlan gas project
Middle East News
04:47
Energean to invest $1.2 billion to develop Israel's Katlan gas project
0
World News
00:49
Senator to preside over Netanyahu's Congress speech
World News
00:49
Senator to preside over Netanyahu's Congress speech
0
World News
00:40
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank
World News
00:40
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank
0
Middle East News
00:33
Palestinian factions agree to end divisions after talks in China
Middle East News
00:33
Palestinian factions agree to end divisions after talks in China
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
World News
2024-07-17
HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive
World News
2024-07-17
HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
2
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
3
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
4
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
6
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
7
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
8
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More