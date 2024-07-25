Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours

2024-07-25 | 09:35
Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours
Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours

A heatwave in Morocco has killed at least 21 people in a 24-hour period in the central city of Beni Mellal, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

The meteorology department said soaring temperatures affected much of the North African country from Monday to Wednesday, reaching 48 degrees Centigrade (118 Fahrenheit) in some areas.

AFP

Middle East News

Morocco

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Heat Wave

