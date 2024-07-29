News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights
Middle East News
2024-07-29 | 00:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights
Phil Gordon, the National Security Advisor to US Vice President Kamala Harris, stated on Sunday that Harris' support for Israel's security is "steadfast."
He added that she has been briefed on the details of the rocket attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights, which is occupied by Israel and is closely monitoring the situation.
In a statement, he said, "The Vice President has been briefed on the horrific attack carried out by Hezbollah on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel yesterday, which resulted in the deaths of several children and teenagers. She condemns this horrific attack and mourns all the dead and injured."
He added, "Israel continues to face serious threats to its security, and the Vice President's support for Israel's security is steadfast."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Kamala Harris
United States
Support
Israel
Golan Heights
Attack
Security
Lebanon
Next
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
UN chief condemns attack on Golan Heights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-12
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
Lebanon News
2024-07-12
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
0
Lebanon News
13:23
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
0
Middle East News
09:15
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
Middle East News
09:15
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:53
Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack
Middle East News
04:53
Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack
0
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
0
Middle East News
00:31
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
Middle East News
00:31
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
0
Middle East News
00:08
UN chief condemns attack on Golan Heights
Middle East News
00:08
UN chief condemns attack on Golan Heights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:54
Ukraine keeps pounding Kursk region with drones: Russian officials
World News
02:54
Ukraine keeps pounding Kursk region with drones: Russian officials
0
World News
02:07
Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela for consultation over election results: FM
World News
02:07
Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela for consultation over election results: FM
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
2
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
3
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
4
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
5
Lebanon News
13:44
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
Lebanon News
13:44
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
6
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
7
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
8
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanon News
12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More