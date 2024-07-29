Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights

Phil Gordon, the National Security Advisor to US Vice President Kamala Harris, stated on Sunday that Harris' support for Israel's security is "steadfast."



He added that she has been briefed on the details of the rocket attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights, which is occupied by Israel and is closely monitoring the situation.



In a statement, he said, "The Vice President has been briefed on the horrific attack carried out by Hezbollah on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel yesterday, which resulted in the deaths of several children and teenagers. She condemns this horrific attack and mourns all the dead and injured."



He added, "Israel continues to face serious threats to its security, and the Vice President's support for Israel's security is steadfast."



Reuters