Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights

Middle East News
2024-07-29 | 00:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Harris&#39; support for Israel is &quot;steadfast&quot; following attack on Golan Heights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights

Phil Gordon, the National Security Advisor to US Vice President Kamala Harris, stated on Sunday that Harris' support for Israel's security is "steadfast."

He added that she has been briefed on the details of the rocket attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights, which is occupied by Israel and is closely monitoring the situation.

In a statement, he said, "The Vice President has been briefed on the horrific attack carried out by Hezbollah on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel yesterday, which resulted in the deaths of several children and teenagers. She condemns this horrific attack and mourns all the dead and injured."

He added, "Israel continues to face serious threats to its security, and the Vice President's support for Israel's security is steadfast."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Kamala Harris

United States

Support

Israel

Golan Heights

Attack

Security

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
UN chief condemns attack on Golan Heights
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanon says it asked the US to urge Israel to exercise restraint after Golan Heights attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
09:15

Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

LBCI
Middle East News
00:31

Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

UN chief condemns attack on Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:54

Ukraine keeps pounding Kursk region with drones: Russian officials

LBCI
World News
02:07

Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela for consultation over election results: FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-24

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More