Palestinian president slams 'cowardly assassination' of Hamas chief

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was a "cowardly act" and urged Palestinians to remain united against Israel.



"President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation," Abbas's office said in a statement. "He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation."



AFP