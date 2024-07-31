News
Hamas and Iran do not want a regional war, but a 'crime must be punished:' Official affirms
Middle East News
2024-07-31 | 10:46
Hamas and Iran do not want a regional war, but a 'crime must be punished:' Official affirms
Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said at a press conference in Tehran following the assassination of the head of the movement's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, that Hamas and Iran do not want a regional war, but a crime must be punished.
Reuters
Middle East News
Middle East
Hamas
Khalil Al-Hayya
Tehran
Ismail Haniyeh
Next
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
Previous
