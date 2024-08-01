China's Foreign Ministry says: We hope Palestinian factions will be able to establish an independent state soon

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that China hopes that Palestinian factions will be able to establish an independent state as soon as possible, in response to a question regarding the death of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran.



During a regular press conference, Jian added, "China sincerely looks forward to all Palestinian factions, on the basis of internal reconciliation, establishing an independent Palestinian state as soon as possible."



Reuters