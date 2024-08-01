News
Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone
Middle East News
2024-08-01 | 15:04
Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone
Saudi Arabia's official news agency reported on Thursday that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed regional developments with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, in a phone call.
They emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions and achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as addressing the latest situation in Sudan.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
United States
Antony Blinken
Middle East
Escalation
Call
0
Middle East News
15:21
Erdogan declares Friday day of mourning for killing of Haniyeh
Middle East News
15:21
Erdogan declares Friday day of mourning for killing of Haniyeh
0
Middle East News
15:12
Israeli army reports sirens in Northern Israel amid high alert for possible Hezbollah retaliation
Middle East News
15:12
Israeli army reports sirens in Northern Israel amid high alert for possible Hezbollah retaliation
0
Middle East News
14:33
Houthis vow military response to the severe Israeli escalation
Middle East News
14:33
Houthis vow military response to the severe Israeli escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
Hamas chief says any agreement that excludes ceasefire is 'not an agreement'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
Hamas chief says any agreement that excludes ceasefire is 'not an agreement'
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
0
Middle East News
15:04
Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone
Middle East News
15:04
Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
06:52
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
2
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
4
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
5
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'
6
Lebanon News
04:28
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Lebanon News
04:28
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
7
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
Lebanon News
07:59
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
8
Middle East News
06:29
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
Middle East News
06:29
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
