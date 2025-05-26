Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce

A Palestinian source familiar with negotiations aimed at securing a truce in the Gaza war said Monday that a new proposal included the release of 10 hostages, a 70-day ceasefire and a partial Israeli withdrawal.



"The new proposal, which is considered a development of the path and vision of US envoy Steve Witkoff, includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a 70-day truce, a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip (and) the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners" the source told AFP, adding that mediators presented the proposal "over the past few days."





AFP