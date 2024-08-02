Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members

2024-08-02
Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members
Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members

Turkey’s interior minister said Friday that 99 suspected members of ISIS had been detained in recent raids across the country.

The arrests were made mainly in Ankara and in Izmir in the west, as well as in the center, east and south, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

“99 suspects have been arrested in the GURZ-4 operations over the past three days,” Yerlikaya said.

“We will not tolerate any terrorist,” he added.

Turkish authorities have made several mass arrests of alleged ISIS members in recent years, most recently a roundup of 147 people announced in March.

After those arrests, Yerlikaya said police had detained a total of 2,919 people suspected of links to the extremist group.
 
AFP

