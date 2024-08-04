Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

Middle East News
2024-08-04
High views
0min
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

The mayor of Kiryat Shmona called for a preemptive strike on Beirut and Tehran, stating that such action would restore Israel's deterrence capabilities, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported on Sunday. 

"Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel," he said.
                                                                    
The remarks come amid heightened tensions and ongoing threats against Israel from multiple fronts.

