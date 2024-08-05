Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary

2024-08-05 | 04:07
LBCI
Iran: We don&#39;t seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary
Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Tehran does not seek to escalate tensions in the region but believes that punishing Israel is necessary to prevent further instability. 

This statement follows the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

Middle East News

Iran

Tehran

Israel

Escalation

Tension

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas

