UNICEF Regional Director calls for immediate action to protect children amid Middle East violence

Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director, has issued a statement highlighting the severe impact of recent violence and attacks in the Middle East on children.



"Children in many countries in the Middle East are facing a harsh reality today more than ever before, life shrouded by uncertainty and violence," Khodr said.



She emphasized that the recent surge in violence across the region has resulted in a devastating toll on children's lives.



UNICEF's statement revealed that reports indicate that "with almost every report of an attack comes news of children among those killed."



She stressed the urgent need for de-escalation to prevent further harm and to support prospects for peace and stability in the region.



UNICEF calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law.



"Children have a right to be protected from violence, and this should always be upheld," Khodr asserted.

“The surge in violence and attacks has permeated several countries of the region in recent months, taking a shocking toll on children’s lives."



