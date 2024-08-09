IRGC Navy has new missiles with highly explosive warheads: Iranian media

Middle East News
2024-08-09 | 05:47
High views
IRGC Navy has new missiles with highly explosive warheads: Iranian media
0min
IRGC Navy has new missiles with highly explosive warheads: Iranian media

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported Friday that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy possesses new cruise missiles equipped with highly explosive warheads that are undetectable.

The agency stated that a large number of cruise missiles have joined the Revolutionary Guard Navy's fleet, and these missiles can cause widespread damage and sink their targets.

Reuters

