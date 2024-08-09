News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan says it will support all efforts to prevent Middle East escalation
Middle East News
2024-08-09 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pakistan says it will support all efforts to prevent Middle East escalation
Pakistan would support all efforts to prevent war escalating in the Middle East, its foreign ministry said on Friday, as fears grow of a wider conflict involving Israel and Iran.
The Middle East is bracing for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Tehran has blamed the death of Hamas' political leader on Iranian soil on Israel, which has not confirmed involvement.
"Pakistan will support all efforts to prevent a war in the Middle East," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a media briefing. She did not comment on whether Pakistan had been in contact with Washington over the issue.
She denied reports by the Jerusalem Post newspaper that Pakistan was planning to provide Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missiles to Iran.
Pakistan does not have diplomatic ties with Israel. It has seen a stark improvement in previously rocky ties with neighboring Iran that culminated in tit-for-tat military fire between the two nations in January. Iran's president visited in April and the nations have said they are boosting trade ties and regional cooperation.
Reuters
Middle East News
Pakistan
Support
Efforts
Escalation
Israel
Iran
US
Next
Turkey says it killed 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
IRGC Navy has new missiles with highly explosive warheads: Iranian media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-08
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-08
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
0
World News
2024-08-07
US charges Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
World News
2024-08-07
US charges Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's AI-driven warfare: How technology shapes Israel's defense strategies against Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's AI-driven warfare: How technology shapes Israel's defense strategies against Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:04
Mali orders Swedish ambassador to leave country within 72 hours: Mali foreign ministry
World News
10:04
Mali orders Swedish ambassador to leave country within 72 hours: Mali foreign ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension
0
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters
4
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
5
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
6
Sports News
15:09
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Sports News
15:09
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
7
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
8
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More