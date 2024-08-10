News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran prioritizes Gaza ceasefire, reserves right to respond to Haniyeh assassination
Middle East News
2024-08-10 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran prioritizes Gaza ceasefire, reserves right to respond to Haniyeh assassination
Iran has emphasized that securing a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza is a priority while also asserting its "legitimate right" to respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, an act it has attributed to Israel.
On Saturday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said, "Our priority is to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We will also recognize any agreement that Hamas accepts."
Despite its focus on a ceasefire, the Iranian mission stressed that Israel had "violated our national security and sovereignty through the recent terrorist act."
It continued, "We have the legitimate right to defend ourselves, and this is in no way connected to the ceasefire in Gaza."
Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in Tehran after attending the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
Israel has not yet commented on the assassination. In response, Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel, holding the country responsible and escalating tensions in the region.
"We hope that the timing and manner of our response will not undermine a potential ceasefire," the Iranian mission added.
Middle East News
Iran
Gaza
Ceasefire
War
Ismail Haniyeh
Assassination
Next
UN special rapporteur: Israel is genociding Palestinians 'one school at a time'
US to lift ban on selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Iran's highest security body to decide response strategy following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination: Reuters sources
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Iran's highest security body to decide response strategy following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination: Reuters sources
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
2024-07-10
White House warns Iran against interfering in US Gaza protests
World News
2024-07-10
White House warns Iran against interfering in US Gaza protests
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:36
New president reinstates Eslami as head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization
Middle East News
08:36
New president reinstates Eslami as head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Qatar demands urgent probe after deadly Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Qatar demands urgent probe after deadly Gaza school strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Israel advises its citizens abroad to exercise extreme caution
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Israel advises its citizens abroad to exercise extreme caution
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
3
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
5
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
7
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More