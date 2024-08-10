Iran prioritizes Gaza ceasefire, reserves right to respond to Haniyeh assassination

Iran has emphasized that securing a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza is a priority while also asserting its "legitimate right" to respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, an act it has attributed to Israel.



On Saturday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said, "Our priority is to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We will also recognize any agreement that Hamas accepts."



Despite its focus on a ceasefire, the Iranian mission stressed that Israel had "violated our national security and sovereignty through the recent terrorist act."



It continued, "We have the legitimate right to defend ourselves, and this is in no way connected to the ceasefire in Gaza."



Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in Tehran after attending the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.



Israel has not yet commented on the assassination. In response, Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel, holding the country responsible and escalating tensions in the region.



"We hope that the timing and manner of our response will not undermine a potential ceasefire," the Iranian mission added.