Syrian Presidency announces immediate and comprehensive ceasefire

The Syrian Presidency on Saturday declared an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, citing the critical circumstances facing the country and emphasizing the need to spare Syrian blood, preserve national unity, and protect the people.



In a statement, the presidency called on all parties to grant state institutions and the armed forces the necessary space and authority to implement the ceasefire responsibly, ensuring stability and ending the bloodshed.



The presidency urged all sides to fully comply with the decision and cease all hostilities across the country immediately, while guaranteeing the protection of civilians and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.



It also warned that any violation of the ceasefire would be considered a clear breach of national sovereignty and would be met with the necessary legal measures by the constitution and existing laws.