Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri announced that Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly through a decisive plan based on international law, international procedures, and the United Nations Charter.



Bagheri's stance came during a phone call with his Belgian counterpart, Hadja Lahbib, regarding Israeli aggressions and ''acts of terrorism,'' specifically the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the bombing of a school in Gaza.



He emphasized that Israel has undermined the stability and security of the West Asia region by targeting a school in Gaza, killing innocent civilians, attacking a residential area in Beirut, and assassinating Haniyeh in Tehran.



For her part, Lahbib described the developments in West Asia as grave and expressed her country's concern over the deteriorating situation in the region and the risks of a large-scale war.



The Belgian Foreign Minister, who stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire, confirmed that her country supports Palestinian rights and is working to impose sanctions on extremist settlers.



In a call with his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, criticized some European countries for their silence regarding the ''terrorist actions'' of the Israeli entity and its violations of international law.



Ali Bagheri said, "If any other country had committed the crime of attacking the Al-Tabeen School in Gaza, Western nations would have raised the banner of defending human rights and used all their capabilities, including the UN Security Council, and would have considered it a threat to international peace and security."



Bagheri called on the Dutch government to condemn Israel's crimes and support Iran's legitimate actions in defending itself against aggression.



In response, the Dutch Foreign Minister expressed concern over the worsening situation in West Asia, emphasizing the need for all parties to exercise restraint to de-escalate tensions.



He confirmed that his country advocates for a ceasefire and reduction of violence, describing the attack on the school in Gaza as shocking.