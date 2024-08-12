Iran shows long-range drones at Russian event

Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran shows long-range drones at Russian event
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran shows long-range drones at Russian event

Iran had put its long-range Mohajer-10 drones on show at a defense exhibit in Russia, Iran's official news agency reported on Monday.

US officials have accused Iran of sending drones to Russia - including Mohajer-10's predecessor, the Mohajer-6 - which Moscow had used in its invasion of Ukraine. Tehran denies this.

IRNA said the more advanced system was on display at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum, an event which runs from Monday to Wednesday in Patriot Park outside Russia's capital.

The report comes as the Middle East braces for Iran's threatened retaliation against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Iran released details of the Mohajer-10 system in August last year, saying it had an enhanced flight range, duration and could carry a greater payload.

According to Iranian media reports, the drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300 kg (661 pounds), double the capacity of the Mohajer-6, the reports have added.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Drones

Russia

Weapons

LBCI Next
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:23

US cautions of 'severe' response if Iran transfers missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region

LBCI
World News
2024-08-09

Russia moves troops and weapons to border amid incursion

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Interfax: Top Russian security official arrives in Iranian capital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:56

UK's Starmer urges Iran to 'refrain from attacking Israel'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Iran's president states Tehran has the 'right to respond' to attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
World News
14:20

Biden, European leaders advise Iran to 'stand down': Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

US authorities have 'tentatively identified' shooter at Trump rally

LBCI
World News
2024-07-05

Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00

Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More