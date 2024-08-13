UN condemns storming of Human Rights Office in Sanaa, Yemen

The United Nations Human Rights chief, Volker Türk, strongly condemned on Tuesday the storming of the UN Human Rights office in Sanaa by the Ansar Allah de facto authorities.



UN rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement that the incident, involving unauthorized entry and the seizure of documents, marks a significant violation of the United Nations' Privileges and Immunities.



"This is a serious attack on the ability of the UN to perform its mandate," she noted.



"Entering a UN office without permission and seizing documents and property by force are wholly inconsistent with the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations," she added.



The UN called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained UN and NGO workers.

