UN condemns storming of Human Rights Office in Sanaa, Yemen

#Yemen: @volker_turk strongly condemns storming of @UNHumanRights office in Sanaa by Ansar Allah de facto authorities.
They must immediately & unconditionally release all detained UN, NGO workers & create conditions for them to work without threats or hindrance.
— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) August 13, 2024
