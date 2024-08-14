Israel issues plan for new West Bank settlement amid regional tensions

Middle East News
2024-08-14 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel issues plan for new West Bank settlement amid regional tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel issues plan for new West Bank settlement amid regional tensions

Israel has published plans for one of its proposed new settlements in the occupied West Bank, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday, upping the ante a day before planned new Gaza peace talks seen as vital to preventing a regional war.

The far-right minister said the move was a response to actions by the Palestinian West Bank leadership and countries which have recognized a Palestinian state.

Most United Nations member states consider settlements built in the West Bank and other territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal under international law. Israel disputes this, citing the Jewish people's historical and biblical ties to the land.

Israel announced in June it was going to legalize five outposts in the West Bank, establish three new settlements, and seize huge swathes of land where Palestinians seek to create an independent state, further inflaming Palestinian anger.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited authority over the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, reiterated that settlement construction and the demolition of Palestinian homes constituted ethnic cleansing, an allegation Israel has denied.

The new 60 hectare settlement called Nachal Heletz will form part of the Gush Etzion settlement cluster and connect the region with nearby Jerusalem, said Smotrich, who heads a pro-settler party and who himself is a settler.

Peace Now, an Israeli NGO, said: "Smotrich continues to promote de facto annexation, disregarding the UNESCO Convention that Israel is a signatory to, and we will all pay the price."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Settlements

West Bank

Bezalel Smotrich

Gaza

LBCI Next
Two ships report blasts in the Red Sea off Yemen: Maritime agencies
Biden states Gaza ceasefire could prevent Iran attack on Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks, Iran weighs halting response to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:03

White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Israeli Concerns Grow Over Obstacles to Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More