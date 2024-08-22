USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions

Middle East News
2024-08-22 | 00:53
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions

The US military announced Wednesday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers have arrived in the Middle East. 

The deployment follows an order from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to expedite the carrier group's transition to the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln's arrival increases the number of US aircraft carriers in the Middle East to at least two, albeit temporarily, as concerns grow over a potential escalation of regional military conflicts.

Tensions in the Middle East have heightened recently. Israel carried out an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor. 

Additionally, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an operation in Tehran, for which the Islamic Republic has blamed Israel.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which has been stationed in the region.

