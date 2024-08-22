News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions
Middle East News
2024-08-22 | 00:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions
The US military announced Wednesday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers have arrived in the Middle East.
The deployment follows an order from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to expedite the carrier group's transition to the region.
The USS Abraham Lincoln's arrival increases the number of US aircraft carriers in the Middle East to at least two, albeit temporarily, as concerns grow over a potential escalation of regional military conflicts.
Tensions in the Middle East have heightened recently. Israel carried out an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor.
Additionally, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an operation in Tehran, for which the Islamic Republic has blamed Israel.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which has been stationed in the region.
Middle East News
United States
Aircraft
Carrier
USS Abraham Lincoln
Destroyers
Middle East
Hezbollah
Hamas
Next
Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif: Ambrey
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-04
White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons
World News
2024-08-04
White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
Hezbollah praises election of Yahya Sinwar as Hamas' political leader
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
Hezbollah praises election of Yahya Sinwar as Hamas' political leader
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:40
Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif: Ambrey
Middle East News
02:40
Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif: Ambrey
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:59
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:59
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:44
Biden, Netanyahu discuss ceasefire and hostage deal; Harris joins call
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:44
Biden, Netanyahu discuss ceasefire and hostage deal; Harris joins call
0
World News
14:32
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce
World News
14:32
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
0
Lebanon News
03:11
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
03:11
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
0
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
2
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
3
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
4
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
5
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
6
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
7
Middle East News
10:57
Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says
Middle East News
10:57
Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says
8
Lebanon News
08:54
Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured
Lebanon News
08:54
Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More