Lufthansa resumes flights to Amman and Erbil starting August 27

Middle East News
2024-08-23 | 07:51
High views
0min
Lufthansa resumes flights to Amman and Erbil starting August 27

On Friday, the German airline group Lufthansa announced that it will resume flights to the Jordanian capital, Amman, and the city of Erbil in Iraq on August 27, adding that it will use a northern route through Iraqi airspace for flights to Erbil.

The group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, and Eurowings, also stated that it is extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2, while its flights to Beirut will remain suspended until September 30.

Reuters

