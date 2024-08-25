Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

The Israeli military announced early Sunday that it was conducting pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon after detecting preparations for "large-scale" attacks by Hezbollah.



The military also warned Israelis to expect incoming missiles and drones launched by Hezbollah, with air alert sirens sounding across the country's north.



Hezbollah issued a statement shortly after announcing a large-scale operation.



The Middle East has been on edge for weeks after Hezbollah and Iran vowed to respond to an Israeli strike in Beirut that killed a senior commander of the group as well as the assassination in Tehran of Hamas' political leader, also blamed on Israel.



In a message addressed to the residents of southern Lebanon early Sunday morning, the Israeli military said: "We are monitoring Hezbollah's preparations to carry out large-scale attacks on Israeli territory near your homes. You are in danger. We are attacking and eliminating Hezbollah threats."



In a separate statement released shortly before 5:00 am (0100 GMT), the military said its jets were striking targets in Lebanon "that posed an imminent threat" to Israelis.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hold a security cabinet meeting at 0400 GMT, his office said.



Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport announced that flights were being delayed and diverted on Sunday morning, while the country's emergency service group said it was raising its level of alert.



AFP