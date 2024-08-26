Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region

2024-08-26 | 02:38
Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region
Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani that Tehran is not seeking to escalate tensions in the Middle East.

He added that Iran's response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, in Tehran will be "decisive and calculated."

