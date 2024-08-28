Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence

2024-08-28 | 06:16
Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence
Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas interrupted his visit to Saudi Arabia to return to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after Israel launched military operations in the Palestinian territory, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

"Abbas cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to his homeland on Wednesday to follow up on the latest developments in light of the Israeli aggression on the northern West Bank," Wafa said.


AFP

