Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence
Middle East News
2024-08-28 | 06:16
Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas interrupted his visit to Saudi Arabia to return to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after Israel launched military operations in the Palestinian territory, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.
"Abbas cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to his homeland on Wednesday to follow up on the latest developments in light of the Israeli aggression on the northern West Bank," Wafa said.
AFP
Middle East News
Palestinian
President
Saudi Arabia
Trip
West Bank
Violence
Next
Egypt sends military aid to Somalia following security pact
Israeli strike kills four fighters on Syria-Lebanon border
Previous
