Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Egypt sends military aid to Somalia following security pact
Middle East News
2024-08-28 | 06:49
Egypt sends military aid to Somalia following security pact
Egypt delivered its first military aid to Somalia in more than four decades on Tuesday, three diplomatic and Somali government sources said, a move likely to deepen strains between the two countries and Ethiopia.
Egypt and Somalia have drawn closer together this year after Ethiopia signed a preliminary deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland to lease coastal land in exchange for possible recognition of its independence from Somalia.
The Mogadishu government has called the deal an assault on its sovereignty and said it will block it by all means necessary.
Egypt, at odds with Ethiopia for years over Addis Ababa's construction of a vast hydro dam on the headwaters of the Nile River, has condemned the Somaliland deal. It signed a security pact with Mogadishu earlier this month and has offered to send troops to a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia.
Two Egyptian military plans arrived at Mogadishu airport on Tuesday morning with weapons and ammunition, two diplomats and a senior Somali official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed the planes on the airport tarmac.
One of the diplomats said that Somalia was "playing with fire" by importing Egyptian arms and antagonizing Ethiopia.
Somalia and Egypt's foreign ministries and a spokesperson for the Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Egypt's offer to contribute troops to a new peacekeeping mission to be launched next year in Somalia was announced in an African Union communique earlier this month. Cairo has not commented on the matter publicly.
"If the Egyptians put boots on the ground and deploy troops along the border with Ethiopia, it could bring the two into direct confrontation," said Rashid Abdi, an analyst with the Sahan Research think-tank.
"The threat of a direct shooting war is low, but a proxy conflict is possible."
Reuters
Middle East News
Egypt
Military
Aid
Somalia
Arms
Ethiopia
Palestinian president cuts short Saudi trip over West Bank violence
Previous
