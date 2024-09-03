Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv from Thursday

Germany's Lufthansa will resume its flights to Tel Aviv from Thursday, according to an update from the company, one of a number of airlines to alter their schedules amid fears of an escalation in the Middle East conflict.



The airline had announced in early August that it was suspending flights to the Israeli city, repeatedly extending the suspension measures until up to and including Sept. 4.



Lufthansa said in an emailed statement late Monday that its flights to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, would remain suspended up to and including Sept. 30.





Reuters