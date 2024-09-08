Iran’s President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq in first foreign trip

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit neighboring Iraq on Wednesday, state media reported Sunday, in what will be his first trip abroad since he took office in July.



Pezeshkian will head a high-ranking Iranians delegation to Baghdad to meet senior Iraqi officials.



The visit comes at the invitation of Iraq’s premier, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the official IRNA news agency quoted Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem al-Sadegh as saying.



The two countries will sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation and security, al-Sadegh said, without elaborating.





AFP