Iran’s President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq in first foreign trip

Middle East News
2024-09-08 | 09:00
High views
0min
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit neighboring Iraq on Wednesday, state media reported Sunday, in what will be his first trip abroad since he took office in July.

Pezeshkian will head a high-ranking Iranians delegation to Baghdad to meet senior Iraqi officials.

The visit comes at the invitation of Iraq’s premier, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the official IRNA news agency quoted Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem al-Sadegh as saying.

The two countries will sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation and security, al-Sadegh said, without elaborating.


AFP

Israeli authorities say two wounded in shooting attack near Jordan border
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

