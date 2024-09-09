News
Kuwaiti Emir accepts resignation of Deputy PM and Oil Minister
Middle East News
2024-09-09 | 00:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kuwaiti Emir accepts resignation of Deputy PM and Oil Minister
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Sunday accepting the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Emad al-Atiqi.
Kuwait's Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Nora Suleiman Al-Fassam, has been appointed as acting oil minister, replacing al-Atiqi, Kuwait's ruling authority office or Emiri Diwan added in a statement.
Reuters
Middle East News
Emir
Kuwait
Resignation
Deputy Prime Minister
Oil Minister
