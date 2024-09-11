News
US diplomatic facility in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported
Middle East News
2024-09-11 | 06:26
0
min
US diplomatic facility in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported
The US Diplomatic Services Compound in Baghdad was attacked late on Tuesday, but no casualties were reported, the embassy spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said the embassy was assessing the damage and its cause and would provide further information when its assessment was over.
Reuters
Middle East News
United States
Embassy
Iraq
Attack
Baghdad
