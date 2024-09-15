News
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
Middle East News
2024-09-15 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Yemen's Houthi rebels of retaliation after the group claimed a missile attack on central Israel.
"This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory. They should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Israel
Prime Minister
Missile
Attack
Next
Israeli PM Netanyahu to travel to US on September 24: Office says
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel
Previous
