Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes

26-09-2025 | 01:20
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it would order 75 Boeing B787 aircraft and had completed negotiations on buying 150 737-8/10 MAX planes, subject to talks with engine manufacturer CFM International.

The news came after President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he believed Turkey will agree to his request to stop buying Russian oil, and he may lift U.S. sanctions on Ankara so it can buy American F-35 jets.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkish Airlines said it decided to purchase 75 B787-9 and B787-10 models from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders.

Deliveries of these planes are scheduled between 2029 and 2034, it said. 

Negotiations are ongoing with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace regarding engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for the planes.

Turkish Airlines also said it had completed negotiations with Boeing on the purchase of another 150 aircraft, consisting of 100 firm and 50 option orders for 737-8/10 MAX models.

It said orders for the 737-8/10 MAX aircraft will be placed subject to the successful conclusion of discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International.

"With these orders, our entire fleet is targeted to consist of new-generation aircraft by 2035, thereby strengthening operational efficiency and supporting an average annual growth rate of around 6%," the company added.

Reuters

World News

Turkish Airlines

Boeing

Aircraft

Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Turkey

